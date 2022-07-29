The fan zone will open at 3.00pm with live music performances on stage for fans to enjoy pre-match, with food and drink available at this time as well.

BBC coverage of the final will be broadcast live on the big screen from kick off at 5.00pm and the fan zone will close at 8.00pm.

The fan zone saw massive crowds on Tuesday as England beat Sweden at Bramall Lane to advance to the final at Wembley.

As with the four other occasions when the Lionesses have had a game broadcast from Devonshire Green, Devonshire Street, Eldon Street and Westfield Terrace will be closed to traffic from 2.00pm to 8.00pm.

The fan zone is not ticketed but entry is controlled to one-in one-out once the space hits capacity.