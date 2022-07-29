Euro 2022 Final: Devonshire Green to host big screening as Lionesses compete for Euros trophy

The Devonshire Green fan zone will remain in place as it will host a big screening of the UEFA Euro 2022 final when England will take on Germany this Sunday.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:31 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:31 pm

The fan zone will open at 3.00pm with live music performances on stage for fans to enjoy pre-match, with food and drink available at this time as well.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday fan denied new season ticket following civil money claim aga...

BBC coverage of the final will be broadcast live on the big screen from kick off at 5.00pm and the fan zone will close at 8.00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fan zone saw massive crowds on Tuesday as England beat Sweden at Bramall Lane to advance to the final at Wembley.

As with the four other occasions when the Lionesses have had a game broadcast from Devonshire Green, Devonshire Street, Eldon Street and Westfield Terrace will be closed to traffic from 2.00pm to 8.00pm.

More What’s On: Popular beach attraction returns to Peace Gardens

The fan zone is not ticketed but entry is controlled to one-in one-out once the space hits capacity.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people used the fan zone screening to watch the Lionesses charge to the final with a four-nil win over Sweden.

EnglandGermanyBBC