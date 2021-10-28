Euro 2022: England discover their group opponents for the Women's Euros

Sarina Wiegman’s side will also be pitted against Norway, as well as their rivals across in Northern Ireland as they bid to make sure they secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition – and they’ll have ambitions of going all the way for the first time ever.

England Women have have reached two Euros finals over the years, doing so in their first tournament back in 1984, and then again in 2009 - they lost to Sweden and Germany. Last time out they made it through to the semifinals before losing to eventual winners, the Netherlands.

The tournament gets underway on July 31st, and will be played across nine different cities in England – Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will play host to three Group C matches – as well as a semi-final – which will take place on July 9th, 13th, 17th and 26th.

Rotherham United’s New York Stadium will also be showcased at the event, with three Group D games being played there on the 10th, 14th and 18th.

The full group draw for the 2020 Women’s Euro

Group A

England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B

Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C

Netherlands, Sweden, Russia Switzerland

Group D

France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland