However, former Sheffield Wednesday and England star Chris Waddle knows exactly who will be key to the Three Lions’ attempts to make it into the European Championships final against either Spain or Italy.

The Three Lions will face Denmark in the last four at Wembley on Wednesday evening having booked their place with a superb 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday with Kane scoring twice.

Waddle, a veteran of the heartbreaking last four defeat by West Germany at the 1990 World Cup finals, is expecting a tight encounter, but believes England’s captain Harry Kane could hold the key to success.

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane of England after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final win over Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Waddle said: “I think they’ll get chances – they’ve proved that in every game they’ve played, Denmark, they’ve had a lot of chances. Whether they take them or not is a different thing. That’s what it’s all about on the night.

“I think England will create chances. England are very strong at set-pieces, but saying that, Denmark are. It’s a good match-up.

“There’s never a lot between England and Denmark. They’re both strong, physical, willing runners, defenders are big, strong, again set-pieces.

“When you look at the teams and you match them up, the difference may be – and he’s hit form now, for me – the difference on the night could be Harry Kane.”

Waddle is also confident Southgate, who handed Jadon Sancho his first start of the competition at the Stadio Olimpico, has bigger strength in depth than both Denmark counterpart Kasper Hjulmand and Italy boss Roberto Mancini, whose side face Spain in the other semi-final.

He said: “He’s got 26 players in that squad he finds hard to leave out because you’ve got basically two teams.