English Institute of Sport Sheffield celebrates official opening of new gym

The community, councillors and colleagues gathered during a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase the much-anticipated upgraded gym spaces following a £500,000 investment that represents an exciting new chapter for the facility.

The leisure centre, run by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, has received a major makeover, with both of its gym facilities now offering state-of-the-art equipment and an improved environment to help members of all ages and abilities stay active.

The first gym on the ground floor now features a range of brand-new equipment including treadmills, cross-trainers, chest press and shoulder press machines, new free weights and fresh new décor, along with a dedicated recovery space including yoga mats.

The existing first-floor gym area has been transformed into a new studio, which means that the centre can diversify its group exercise class offering and increase its occupancy.

The second gym area at the facility – a strength and conditioning space – also now includes a brand-new range of equipment to improve strength training options and help improve athletic performance. This includes Olympic incline and flat benches with weight storage, premium plate-loaded equipment and a Smith machine for weight training.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Phil Bowers, said: “We’re thrilled to open our newly refurbished gym areas at The English Institute of Sport Sheffield, and showcase this brilliant investment in the health and wellbeing of our community.

“This transformation will give Sheffield residents of all ages and abilities access to high-quality, modern facilities on their doorstep. We’re excited to see how it will inspire more people to get active and enjoy everything our centre has to offer.”

Cllr Kurtis Crossthorn, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“The refurbishment of the gym at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield is a fantastic step forward in our efforts to transform facilities for our residents. This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing modern, accessible facilities that support people of all ages and abilities to stay active and connected.

“We’re proud to work with Everyone Active to ensure Sheffield’s leisure centres continue to meet the needs of our diverse communities. Whether you’re training for competition or simply looking to improve your fitness, these new spaces offer something for everyone.”

