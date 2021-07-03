England v Ukraine: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

England's players celebrate Raheem Sterling's opening goal against Germany. Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Three Lions’ historic knockout win over Germany has given them the belief that they can make it to their first major international final since 1966.

England are favourites at 2/5 but are playing their first game away from Wembley. Ukraine are 15/2 and will travel from Glasgow after beating Sweden. An extra time header from Artem Dovbyk gave his country a dramatic win after 121 minutes of football.

England are 2/11 to qualify via any method of victory but will want to avoid the anxiety associated with extra time or penalties. Ukraine are 7/2 and did win their last penalty shootout in the 2006 World Cup against Switzerland.

After Gareth Southgate’s master plan worked against Germany, his side are now favourites for the competition at 15/8. Ukraine have the longest odds in that market at 33/1.

Harry Kane finally broke his duck with his excellent header against Germany. He’s 5/6 to start where he left off in the quarter-finals in the anytime scorer category. Raheem Sterling slotted his third goal of the campaign and is 13/8 to do the same.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will be well known to Manchester City fans and is 14/1 to find the net like he did against Sweden. Dovbyk might well start after his heroics in Glasgow and is 5/1 to score.

Best bets: Sterling to score anytime and England to win by two or more goals is 3/1 which looks likely after the Manchester City forward’s clinical tournament.

The game could go all the way to extra Time, like the Ukrainians’ last 16 tie, and for either side to win in that period is 7/1.