Steel City heroes Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker will likely provide the backbone of the Three Lions’ side, along with another South Yorkshire man John Stones.

Also in the squad are Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield’s influence has been huge throughout the competition and both of our big clubs have come together to send message of support to England ahead of the historic occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield pair Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have been two of England's most important players on their way to tonight's Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Billy Sharp said the players have ‘created special memories’ for fans this summer.

The Blades skipper said: "I’m backing the England boys on Sunday, especially those from Yorkshire, they have made us all believe again and are creating special memories for everybody, including my two sons, who were there at the semi final and absolutely loved the experience. Come on England it’s coming home."

And Wednesday manager Darren Moore is very confident that it’s coming home.

He said: “We’ve got to win… It’s going to be a wonderful game. As with everybody else, we’re proud of the team and everything that they’re about.

"You’ve seen everybody give accolades to Gareth and his team, and I have to endorse that. I’m 100% behind them, and I just see a win. There’s something special about this group and the culture that he’s set there.