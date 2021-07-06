England v Denmark: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

England's Harry Kane and Denmark's Kasper Dolberg. Photo by OLAF KRAAK,ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Danes have won their last three games in a row after initially losing their first two in the group stages.

The Three Lions are 8/11 to win as a full-time result, with Denmark 17/4 to get to their first Euros final since 1992, a game which they went on to win. England are 1/3 to qualify with Denmark 9/4 but as of yet neither side has needed extra time or penalties to make it through.

England are now the bookies’ favourite to win Euro 2020, valued at 6/4. Denmark have been the surprise of the tournament and are 9/1 to replicate that historic Euro 1992 side.

Harry Kane is 21/20 to score anytime after he kickstarted his tournament against Germany. The England captain now has three goals in the knockout stages with his brace against Ukraine. Raheem Sterling is 11/5 in the same market and will be looking for his fourth of this Euros.

Denmark still have plenty of threat with Kasper Dolberg having a similar impact to Kane with his three goals in the knockout stages. The Nice centre-forward is 7/2 to score anytime. Mikkel Damsgaard is another danger and is 9/2 to find the net after a string of impressive displays.

Best bets: Kane is 5/1 to score two or more in this game which would put him level on five goals with current top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick.

Jadon Sancho provided flair and skill against Ukraine and the odds for him to score against Denmark and England to qualify are 10/3.