England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Aaron Ramsdale has returned to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, the Football Association announced.

The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.

England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.

Greenwood withdrew from the provisional Euro 2020 squad through injury and was not involved in last month’s qualification triple-header following discussions with the 19-year-old, his family and Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager is again missing with that in mind and 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham is getting a break next month following an intense period.

“They don’t come as a pair but they’re both similar situations in that they’re young players with a heavy load at the moment,” Southgate said.

Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out on through injury.