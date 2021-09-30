England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind
Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.
The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.
England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.
Greenwood withdrew from the provisional Euro 2020 squad through injury and was not involved in last month’s qualification triple-header following discussions with the 19-year-old, his family and Manchester United.
The teenager is again missing with that in mind and 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham is getting a break next month following an intense period.
“They don’t come as a pair but they’re both similar situations in that they’re young players with a heavy load at the moment,” Southgate said.
Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out on through injury.
Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins return to the group, while Aaron Ramsdale came in for the first time since the Euros and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori earned his first call up since winning his only cap in November 2019.