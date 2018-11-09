England international Millie Bright can’t wait to play at the home of Rotherham United  

MILLIE Bright has played in stadia right across the world but she admits that stepping out at the home of Rotherham United will be right up there.

Chelsea and England women's international, Millie Bright returns to her old school to meet pupils. Photo: Ryan Browne.

Bright was born in the village of Killamarsh and the home of the Millers is the closest ground to where she grew up, roughly 12 miles north.

Therefore Sunday’s international between England and Sweden represents something of a homecoming for the 25-year-old.

The Chelsea defender will be hoping to get the nod after missing out on a call-up for the national side's last visit to this particular corner of South Yorkshire - a 1-1 European Championship qualifier with Belgium 18 months ago.

"Rotherham’s pretty much classed as my home town so it’s going to be quite surreal playing there," Bright said.

"Hopefully, we’ll get really big numbers coming out to support us, including my family and friends, and I’m really excited for it.

"The games are usually far away from Yorkshire so it's hard for them (family) to normally get there.

"It's going to be a big turnout hopefully."

Tomorrow's clash is the latest Lionesses game to take place around the country.

Last month saw Phil Neville's side take on Brazil and Australia at the homes of Fulham and Notts County respectively.

Bright, who has won 24 caps to date, believes that touring around the country is a huge positive.

"We should be able to play all around the country," she said. "It allows different people to come and get to the games.

"It's hard if the matches are always played down South, so I think it can only be a positive that we're mixing it up and going to different stadiums,

"It can only increase our fan base."