England EURO 2022 semi-final: Last chance to attend sell-out match in Sheffield as 10 tickets are offered

Desperate football fans have one last chance to attend the England women’s Euro 2022 semi-final match in Sheffield - for free.

By David Walsh
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:42 pm

Sheffield BID, which represents city centre businesses, has five pairs of free tickets to give away.

All fans have to do is enter an email address to be in with a chance, it says. Five winners will be drawn at random at 5pm Monday, July 25.

England play Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday July 26. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

England play Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, July 26.

The announcement comes as the UEFA website froze as thousands of fans attempted to snap up a final few tickets on Monday morning.

Sheffield BID received theirs as a sponsor of the popular Fan Party zone in Sheffield City Centre.

The tickets are for the Tony Currie Stand. Gates open at 6pm and kick-off is 8pm.

The 28,900 capacity ground will be sold out.

England secured the semi-final spot after beating Spain 2-1.

