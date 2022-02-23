EFL match highlights set for a new home from next season

Highights programmes have been shown on freeview channel Quest since 2018 and hosted primarily by Colin Murray, when the Discovery-owned channel were announced as part of a four-year partnership.

With that coming to an end at the conclusion of this season the EFL have confirmed that ITV will pick up the reins on a two-year contract, with their main Saturday night show being broadcast on ITV4 at 9pm each week.

The show will be repeated on ITV later that night – scheduled for after BBC’s Match of the Day – and again on Sunday morning.

EFL highlights are switching from Quest to ITV from next season after a new partnership was announced on Wednesday

The channel will also provide highlights of the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy on top of those matches in the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “With 1891 matches played across the season, it’s crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.