Ecclesfield Red Rose FC notch 11 win in County Senior League

In the Premier Division, Goals from Carey Welford and Carl Woodhead were enough to give league leaders North Gawber Colliery a 2-1 away win over Oughtibridge WMSC.

North Gawber’s lead stands at three pints, as second placed Dodworth Miners Welfare were not in action.

Third placed Penistone Church Reserves, fresh off victory last week against North Gawber, travelled to the Look Local Stadium to face fourth placed Stocksbridge Park Steels Reserves. The game ended all-square 1-1. The point means both Penistone and Stocksbridge are six points off the pace.

Grimethorpe Sports scored five for the second consecutive weekend, as they beat High Green Villa 5-1 at Grimethorpe Sports Ground. The win means Grimethorpe remain in sixth, but they have played the least of any team in the division.

Frecheville were the big winners on the weekend, recording a 7-1 home win over South Kirkby Colliery. Leon Howarth starred for Frecheville, scoring a hat-trick.

Goals from Simon Chadburn and Jacob Simon gave 10 man Wombwell Main a 2-1 home win over Jubilee Sports.

Wombwell climb into eighth with the win.

At Old Road, Hepworth United ran-out 3-1 winners against Denaby United to record their first away win since late-September.

Division One

Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 made it 11 straight wins this past weekend, with a 4-1 away win over bottom side Millmoor Juniors. Ecclesfield’s lead remains at five points, as second placed Burngreave FC were also victorious, beating Wombwell Main Reserves 6-3 at Firvale Academy. A further couple of points behind are AFC Dronfield, who this weekend beat 10 man Boynton Sports 2-1 at Killamarsh Juniors Football Ground. However, Dronfield have played two more games than their rivals.

Houghton Main’s incredible run of form continued, as they beat Sheffield Medics 3-0 at home. Houghton Main are now seven games unbeaten, claiming 17 points in that period, and climbing into fourth place in the process. Just a point behind Houghton Main are Hemsworth Miners Welfare Reserves, who also won 3-0 at home, but against Caribbean Sports.

Kiveton Park made it back to back 2-0 wins, as they saw off Denaby Main at the UPVC Trade Centre Ground. The win takes Kiveton into seventh place.

Division Two

Wombwell Town stretched their 100% start to the season to nine games, with a 3-0 away win over AFC Dronfield Reserves. Just a point behind are Sheffield Union, who beat Arsdley Athletico Juniors 2-1 at Netherwood ALC on Saturday. The Union have played two games more than Wombwell.

Two goals from Omar Boudabouza and strikes from Oliver Ward and Howard Wood gave Thurcroft Miners Institute a 4-2 win against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic Development. Thurcroft move into fifth position with the win.

Elsewhere, New Bohemians were 1-0 winners over Dodworth Miners Welfare Reserves at Forge Valley School and Stocksbridge Park Steels Development were 6-2 winners at home against Swinton Athletic Reserves.