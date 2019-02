Here - we take a look at EVERY Football League club's average attendance - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each club lies...

1. Morecambe - 92nd Average attendance: 1,904 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Crawley Town - 91st Average attendance: 2,204 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Macclesfield Town - 90th Average attendance: 2,351 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Forest Green Rovers - 89th Average attendance: 2,569 Getty Buy a Photo

View more