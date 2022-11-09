The Millers won at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years on Tuesday thanks to Ben Wiles’ first-half goal.

It was a fine performance and result that had come on the back of similar displays against Burnley and Norwich, which ended in defeat.

Taylor’s side are already on 25 points and the boss, who took over from Paul Warne in October, believes his side could have a season to remember with a bit of help in the January transfer window.

Ben Wiles of Rotherham United scores the game's only goal past Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham

“If this last 10 days have shown anything it shows we can compete,” he said.

“If we look to add a bit more in January and get players back and keep moving forward then why can’t we.

“We have to believe and dream about it a little bit more.

“Performances give you belief but nothing gives you more belief than a result.

“Maybe we deserved more from the last three games but we got the three points tonight and it gives us more belief in what we want to achieve.

“The players trust themselves more, certainly in possession, to move the ball freely up the pitch.

“That is not something that is natural in their DNA at all times but we will get the balance as we move on.”

In three of their last four matches, the MIllers were on the end of some questionable refereeing decisions which affected the outcome of the match.

Taylor must have felt sick at the prospect of what might come at Bramall Lane after Ben Wiles was denied what looked an obvious penalty on the stroke of half-time when he went down under a challenge from Enda Stevens.

Keith Stroud waved away protests, but the Millers were able to hold on after the break.

“I have seen it back so it is a stonewall penalty,” Taylor said.

“It is more of a penalty tonight than Saturday. The fact he didn;t book the player suggests there was no dive but there is clear, clear contact. It is a penalty.