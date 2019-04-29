Billy Sharp

Dramatic wins, stunning goals, promotion celebrations: 50 of the best pictures from Sheffield United's storming 2018/19 campaign

Sheffield United have landed a spot in next season’s Premier League, after securing automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

Here’s 50 of the best Blades pictures taken this season...

A Blades fan revels in his side's first win of the season. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

1. QPR 1-2 Sheffield United

Chris Wilder slaps the badge with pride after the important win. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

2. QPR 1-2 Sheffield United

Billy Sharp provides a stoppage time winner against Norwich back in August (Credit: James Wilson/Sportimage)

3. Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City

A passionate celebration from the local lad as he scores the match winner. (Credit James Wilson/Sportimage)

4. Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City

