Dramatic wins, stunning goals, promotion celebrations: 50 of the best pictures from Sheffield United's storming 2018/19 campaign Sheffield United have landed a spot in next season's Premier League, after securing automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend. Here's 50 of the best Blades pictures taken this season... 1. QPR 1-2 Sheffield United A Blades fan revels in his side's first win of the season. 2. QPR 1-2 Sheffield United Chris Wilder slaps the badge with pride after the important win. 3. Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City Billy Sharp provides a stoppage time winner against Norwich back in August 4. Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City A passionate celebration from the local lad as he scores the match winner.