Public disorder, entering a stadium with drugs, and entering the pitch are just some of the reasons Sheffield football fans were arrested last season.

New figures have shown a total of 54 Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans were arrested during the 2023-24 season for football-related disorder.

A policing council and a supporters’ association have both warned those causing trouble make up a very small minority of football fans.

In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14 per cent increase from the season before.

Home Office figures have shown an increase in Sheffield United fans arrested.

Sheffield United arrests

Home Office figures show 30 Sheffield United fans were arrested in the 2023-24 previous season. This was up from 27 the season before.

These included:

Seven arrests for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs

Seven arrests for throwing missiles

Six arrests for public disorder

Four arrests for violent disorder

Three arrests for alcohol offences

An arrest for the breach of a banning order

An arrest for criminal damage

An arrest for entering the pitch

Sheffield Wednesday arrests

Home Office figures show 24 Sheffield Wednesday fans were arrested for football-related disorder. This was the same number as the season before.

These included:

10 arrests for public disorder

Four arrests for alcohol offences

Four arrests for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs

Two arrests for throwing missiles

An arrest for the breach of a banning order

An arrest for entering the pitch

An arrest for the possession of pyrotechnics

An arrest for racist and indecent chanting

Despite the rise in arrests, National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12 per cent.

"That correlates with the proactive approach we have seen from police forces across the country," he added.

Mr Roberts cautioned it was important to put these figures into context.

"Last season around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team," he said.

"However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the CPS and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

A statement from the Football Supporters Association said less attention should be given to this minority of trouble-makers, adding: "The problem with this hyper-focus on arrest tables is it makes football seem like a dangerous place, which kids and families should steer clear of, and that’s just not true."

The body would like to see fewer arrests, but admitted "at almost any sports event, street carnival or music festival there are going to be incidents".

The figures also show 27 Sheffield United supporters, and 29 Sheffield Wednesday supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending football matches for a set period of time.