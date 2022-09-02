Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has a couple of injury concerns.

Boss Paul Warne had hoped that Grant Hall and Cohen Bramall would recover from hamstring injuries in time to feature against the Hornets, but they will not be ready.

The pair missed Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland and their absence was felt as the Millers’ unbeaten start to the season was ended.

Warne said: “Midweek I was led to believe that Hally and Cohen would definitely be available for selection.

“That isn't the case. I don't believe either will be available for selection. 'T' (Tolija Bola) isn't fully back fit yet so I think it will be the same squad as at Sunderland to pick from.

“Cam Humphreys will be available after the weekend and, worst case, Hally and Cohen will be available for the Sheffield United game.”

The Millers did not add to their squad on deadline day, but nor did they lose any of their star men.

Warne said: “It was pretty uneventful. We didn't lose anyone, which was good. No last-minute bids came in for any of our players.

“We were looking to strengthen one department but that didn't happen. We did a lot of our business early in the window.

“Sometimes something falls into your lap on the last day but that wasn't the case. We got through it unscathed and I'm happy with the group I've got.

“There's options available to every team at every level. If you think a player might come in and play a part but not improve the first 11 then straightaway you're on the wrong footing.