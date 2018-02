Have your say

Doncaster Rovers secured their first win of 2018 in some style as they swept aside Fleetwood Town in a 3-0 triumph.

Here, our reporter Liam Hoden gave his thoughts on Facebook Live about the victory and the improvement made from the midweek defeat to Walsall .

Tom Anderson celebrates his second goal against Fleetwood. Picture: Marie Caley

