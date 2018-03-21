VIDEO: John Marquis reflects on what might have been but urges Doncaster Rovers to finish season strongly

This season will be one to go down as what might have been for Doncaster Rovers according to John Marquis.

But the striker is determined to help them finish in stronger fashion than during the campaign as a whole.

John Marquis

Rovers took a major step towards securing their League One status on Monday night with a 2-0 win over Bradford.

And Marquis hopes they can now push further up the table – closer to where he feels they should have been all along.

“There’s a lot of factors this season as to why we’re only seven points clear of relegation now,” he said.

“I feel we deserve to have a lot more points than we do.

“But we don’t so we’ve just got to concentrate on a mini-league, a mini-season that was ten games and is now nine.

“We need to just win enough games in this last nine to make sure we’re well over that line.

“We’re looking forward, winning games, playing well, good results and looking forward to next season when all is said and done.”

Marquis insists a mid-table finish would have been a desirable one for Rovers having won promotion from League Two last term.

But he says there is some regret that points dropped this term have denied them a push at the top of the table.

He said: “There’s been factors where we should be looking at the last nine games as a chance to get in the play-offs.

“Obviously we’re not.

“But now we’ve got our first season back in League One, if we were offered a mid to upper table finish, people would have taken it.

“We just need to see where these last few games take us.”