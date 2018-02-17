VIDEO: Darren Ferguson hails response from midweek humbling as Doncaster Rovers sweep past Fleetwood

Darren Ferguson was delighted with the response from his Doncaster Rovers side as they put the defeat at Walsall to bed with a comprehensive win over Fleetwood Town.

Tom Anderson scored twice and Alex Kiwomya marked his first start for the club with another goal as Rovers ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Darren Ferguson

And Ferguson was thoroughly pleased with the performance.

"I said after the game on Tuesday we wanted to make sure that sort of performance, that level of performance and the manner in which we lost was a one off," Ferguson said.

"If it was, only time will tell. But certain on the basis of this performance it was.

"It has to be that way. There's no ifs or buts about it.

"The players knew that when I reminded them of what was expected of them on Thursday.

"We played more like a team that people are used to seeing in terms of energy, application, determination to win a game of football.

"I thought they were very good at it.

"We were dominant. Three goals, a clean sheet - a comprehensive victory really.

"I'm delighted with the players.

"It was a real solid performance, a real good battling performance.

"It gets us back to zero on goal difference which is an extra point on some teams."

