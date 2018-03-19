VIDEO: Darren Ferguson denies relegation fears after John Marquis brace lifts Doncaster Rovers up the table

Darren Ferguson insisted the threat of becoming embroiled in a relegation scrap had never crossed his mind before Doncaster Rovers took a major step towards securing their League One status.

A brace from John Marquis helped Rovers to a 2-0 win over Bradford City on Monday night that opened up a seven point cushion over the bottom four.

John Marquis celebrates his opening goal against Bradford City: Bruce Rollinson

That gap had been cut down to four after Rovers did not play last weekend and could have been further eroded with Ferguson’s side not in action until Good Friday.

But Ferguson says there was no mention of needing to win against Bradford.

“All the different permutations, it could drive you mad,” Ferguson told The Star.

“You have just got to do your own job.

“We’ve got nine games to go, five at home, I think we’re doing all right.

“Obviously we wanted more points but this was a very good win for us and a very important one.

“It’s never been mentioned.

“All that was mentioned was us getting four points behind Bradford. I would never mention the other way.”

Marquis scored twice in the second half to put Rovers clear in what had been a tight game with the West Yorkshire side.

Rovers showed good composure in the second half to bide their time for the opening and did not look unduly fazed by the pressure which came after Marquis had put them ahead on 75 minutes.

“It was all about the result, nothing else,” Ferguson said.

“It’s the business end of the season, that is what it’s about.

“At this stage of the season there is a lot riding on the games.

“It’s all about finding a way of winning games and that is what we did.”