Tommy Rowe: ‘This is when the season really starts for me - and now it’s time to kick on’

Tommy Rowe has urged his Doncaster Rovers teammates not to rest on their laurels following their excellent festive period.

Rovers kickstarted their season by taking ten points from a possible 12, moving them up to 11th in the League One standings.

And midfielder Rowe - one of four players to play every minute of those four games in nine days - wants the momentum to be taken into this weekend’s FA Cup third round clash with Rochdale and beyond.

He said: “Our philosophy has stayed the same and we’ve worked hard in training. We knew results would improve eventually.

“The hard bit now is maintaining it, not getting sloppy, keeping our standards high and going even further.

“As a group of players we all want to go as far as we can. There’s a great togetherness in the changing room and we’d like to push on and go further.

“We’ve lost one in nine now which is good. We want to keep that going and we want to be ruthless. Sometimes you won’t play well but can we win games? Can we keep winning games?

“We’re looking forward to the rest of January. This is when the season really starts for me. You’ve had a look at other teams and now it’s time to kick on.”