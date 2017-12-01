To boo or not to boo? Andy Butler calls on Doncaster Rovers fans to stick with team during times of trouble

Have your say

Club captain Andy Butler has asked Doncaster Rovers fans to stick with the team in times of trouble.

Trailing 1-0 and playing poorly, Rovers were booed off at half time against MK Dons last weekend.

Darren Ferguson’s men were much improved after the break and went on to win the game 2-1 with goals from John Marquis and Matty Blair.

Rovers supporters had to wait six games to see their side win at home in the league this season.

However, Doncaster have now won three of their last five league games on home soil.

And Butler wants the Rovers fans to realise what a difference they can make on matchday.

Following the victory over MK Dons, Butler said on Twitter: “Great fighting come back, with @alfie_beestin the game changer!

“We need the support when things aren’t going so well, so stick with us, because you can really play your part in the win!”

Rovers and Butler are back in action at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday (2pm) against Scunthorpe United in the second round of the FA Cup.

Butler started his career with Scunthorpe and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Iron.

Ferguson’s main dilemma appears to be whether to start with a back three, and recall Mathieu Baudry, or back four.

Alfie May is still sidelined but could return against Oxford next week.