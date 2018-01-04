Sheffield United do U-turn and end Ben Whiteman’s loan spell at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have suffered a big blow after Sheffield United performed a U-turn and recalled midfielder Ben Whiteman.

The 21-year-old had been expected to see out the season at the Keepmoat Stadium and a loan extension had been agreed with the Blades.

However, United boss Chris Wilder has had a late change of heart following a spate of injuries.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said: “The lad has been called back at short notice due to injury problems, after we had already agreed to extend the loan.

“Hopefully this is a short-term measure and we can resurrect a deal before the window closes, though we will of course now look at all our options.”

Whiteman scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Rovers, netting in the last two games against Peterborough United and Rochdale.

Whiteman said: “It is nice to be leaving on a high and with the team doing well and I would be happy to come back.

“I was fully expecting to stay here for the season so am a bit sad to be leaving - I’ve loved it and can’t thank the fans, players, manager and staff enough.”

He added: “It has been really good to play regularly, it is a step up from League Two and I feel I have done ok.

“League Two is a bit more physical, but it has been a real learning curve and I have loved my time with Rovers.”

Rodney Kongolo is expected to remain on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.