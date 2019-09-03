Rotherham United: Paul Warne opted against re-signing full back

Josh Emmanuel (right) during his loan spell with the Millers

Emmanuel, who spent to 2017-18 campaign on loan with the Millers, was on Warne's summer shopping list, but he could not get the defender out of Ipswich.

But the 22-year-old was not part of Paul Lambert's plans at Portman Road once the season got under way and has now joined troubled club Bolton.

He was one of nine deadline day signings for Wanderers, who are desperately trying to build a squad following the takeover of their completion.

Warne admitted after the weekend that he was content with his right-back options with Matt Olosunde starting the season well and Billy Jones close to fitness after a heel injury.

Warne said: “I'm led to believe Billy (Jones) is on the road to recovery. Matt (Olosunde) looks all right. I've brought in a centre-half (Adam Thompson).

“I think I might have enough cover really.

“Obviously, I've had a relationship with Josh in the past. I know him really well. We've made contact with Ipswich over the summer about Josh but he was never available.

“They wanted to keep him in.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the Millers are breathing a sigh of relief after Kyle Vassell's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 26-year-old limped out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tranmere in the 12th minute and Warne was braced to be without his striker for eight weeks.

However, a scan on Monday showed positive news as the Northern Ireland international may only be sidelined for three weeks.

Warne said: “It's his hamstring. They are never good for power athletes, that's for sure.

“I never pulled my hamstring because I was never quick enough. Vass is a power athlete

“I have always threatened the lads that I would make a sub if I had to but not after five minutes, that is high risk. Vass has been excellent in pre-season and all of the games, he adds a bit of flair.”