Rotherham United 3 Doncaster Rovers 2: Millers keep Leasing.com Trophy hopes alive in rollercoaster derby
Trevor Clarke enjoyed a debut to remember as Rotherham United kept their hopes of advancing in the Leasing.com Trophy alive with victory over neighbours Doncaster Rovers.
The summer signing from Shamrock Rovers suffered an injury shortly after his switch but proved well worth the wait as he grabbed a goal and an assist in a topsy-turvy South Yorkshire derby.
Rotherham led early at the New York Stadium when Rovers' skipper-for-the-night Joe Wright headed into his own goal.
But Wright atoned for his error - after Kieran Sadlier equalised with a stunning strike before the break - by sending home a fine header at the right end.
The Millers levelled with a fine finish from Carlton Morris, laid on by Clarke who then won a penalty which Morris missed.
But the Miller did go ahead again on 76 minutes when Clarke surged through and slammed past Lawlor.
The frantic tipping of the balance of the game could hardly have been predicted by a flat opening period - punctuated only by the goals of Wright and Sadlier - in front of a sparse crowd at the New York.
Demonstrating where the competition fits in the two sides' priority lists, both rang the changes - the Millers made eight, Rovers nine.
It meant much of the evening's interest centred on the new faces.
Julien Lamy made his long-awaited first start for the Millers and impressed with lively footwork and plenty of confidence.
And for Rovers there was a first glimpse of new signing Kwame Thomas, operating as the lone striker in Darren Moore's 4-2-3-1 system. He initially lost out in the physical battle with the Rotherham defence but then produced a couple of excellent flick-ons - one of which led to Sadlier's equaliser.
But the headlines would go to Clarke, who kicked off his Rotherham career with a real bang after coming off the bench at the break.
Prior to his introduction, Clarke will have watched his side enjoy the better of the opening half as the Millers made their greater experience on the night count.
