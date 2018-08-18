‘Quiet’ Doncaster Rovers squad making all the right noises - McCann

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers are quietly going about their business, according to Grant McCann.

Rovers’ new boss pointed out at his official unveiling that he was struck by how quiet his players were during his first training session in charge.

His team travel to newly-relegated Burton Albion today hoping to make it four wins out of four this season.

Despite an excellent start to the season, and confidence levels rising, no one is struggling to be heard in the Rovers dressing room.

But McCann is pleased to be hearing all the right noises from his senior players - and some young ones too.

“I think they are quiet but they go about their business tremendously,” said McCann.

“There’s voices in the changing room, on the training ground - especially John Marquis who talks for everybody probably.

“His authority and his standards on the training ground drive everyone on every day.

“When you’ve got a good changing room they all buy into that.

“Joe Wright is a young lad but he never stops talking and organising people.

“Herbie Kane has been pulling people and organising, he’s only on loan but he’s doing that. Tommy Rowe the skipper, James Coppinger, Andy Butler.

“We’ve got a lot of people around who want to speak.

“Although it’s not very loud, the points they’ve been making are very good for the group.”