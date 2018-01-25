Press conference update: Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson steps up centre back search | Latest on Andy Butler and Mathieu Baudry

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has stepped up his search for centre back cover after Mathieu Baudry was ruled out for a minimum of three weeks.

Baudry limped off against Scunthorpe United after just 12 minutes with a hamstring problem.

He joins Andy Butler on the sidelines but there is positive news regarding Rovers’ club captain.

Despite fears he may miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, the 34-year-old has been told by a specialist in London that he could be back in action within six weeks.

Craig Alcock is likely to deputise against Bristol Rovers this weekend, while Luke McCullough is closing in on his long-awaited return to first team action.

Untried youngster Danny Amos was on the bench at Glanford Park after playing for Rovers’ development team earlier in the day.

“We have to deal with it as best we can but clearly it leaves me short in that area,” said Ferguson.

“We will look to get someone in - a centre half. The last couple of days we’ve been very busy doing it and spoken to some clubs.

“It’s a funny time of year to do it because a lot of clubs are not really wanting to do any business, or if they do it’s more of a permanent thing. It’s not the easiest time to get players in.

“Although we try and prepare as best we can, to lose Butler and Baudry within the space of four or five days is a real blow to us.”

On Baudry, Ferguson added: “He’s got a small problem with his hamstring which will keep him out for three weeks, possibly four.

“We’re looking at him returning for the Fleetwood game on February 17.”