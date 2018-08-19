Player ratings: How did Doncaster Rovers’ players perform in defeat to Burton Albion?

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers’ perfect start to the season ended at the Pirelli Stadium. Here’s how the players performed...

MARKO MAROSI 6

Very rarely tested. His handling was sound throughout. Might be slightly disappointed with the angle Boyce beat him.

NIALL MASON 7

His athleticism is really coming to the fore. Kept Sordell quiet and got forward impressively. Very good display.

JOE WRIGHT 7

Another composed performance from the young centre back. He has started the season in good nick.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Collected his fourth booking in four games. Almost played his team into big trouble in the first half. Otherwise okay.

DANNY ANDREW 7

Delieverd some useful balls into the box and competed well defensively.

HERBIE KANE 6

Failed to reach the very high standards he set against Wycombe and Scunthorpe but still unlucky to be brought off.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Used the ball well at times but might’ve done more to block Fraser before he played in Boyce for the goal.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Showed some really classy touches but didn’t get into as many dangerous areas as in previous games.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Rarely gave the ball away. Might have made more of a good opening before the break.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

The one chance he got he should have scored.

MALLIK WILKS 6

Proved to be Rovers’ chief threat, just lacked that composure when he got a sight of goal.

SUBS USED

PAUL TAYLOR 6

Found pockets of space and used the ball intelligently. Went close with a deflected freekick.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Gave the ball away too much and struggled to really make an impact.

ALFIE MAY N/A

Unable to get into the game as a late substitute.

SUBS NOT USED

Ian Lawlor, Luke McCullough, Tom Anderson, Alfie Beestin.

BURTON ALBION

Stephen Bywater 7, John Brayford 6, Jake Buxton 7, Kyle McFadzean 7, Ben Turner 7, Scott Fraser 7, Joe Sbarra 7 (David Templeton 41, 7), Lucas Akins 6, Ben Fox 7, Marvin Sordell 6, Liam Boyce 7 (Marcus Harness 90). Subs not used: Harry Campbell, Marcus Harness, Reece Hutchinson, Elliot Hodge.

REFEREE

Peter Bankes (Merseyside)