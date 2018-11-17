Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ win over AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers ended a run of six games without a win by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Who impressed in the victory? And do you agree with our ratings?
IAN LAWLOR 6
Made one excellent save to deny Wagstaff from distance in the first half. Not a great deal else to do.
NIALL MASON 7
Solid performance from the dependable right back. Went about his defensive duties in confident fashion and offered support in attack when he could.
TOM ANDERSON 6
Grew into it as the game went on but still looks a shadow of the player that impressed on loan last season.
ANDY BUTLER 6
Made a few uncharacteristic errors during a difficult first half. Improved after the break.
DANNY ANDREW 6
Steady, no thrills, display from the left back.
BEN WHITEMAN 6
Found it quite tough to really impose himself on the game before the break but continued to ask questions by making probing forward passes.
ALI CRAWFORD 7
Capped an impressive performance with a sensational goal. Looked lively on the ball and at least tried to play a killer pass.
HERBIE KANE 7
Wimbledon appeared to target him with several physical challenges but he rose above it and, as usual, offered plenty of energy in the midfield.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Tried his best to find pockets of space and conjure something up in the final third but not a lot came off for him.
JOHN MARQUIS 5
Well below par. No lack of effort but he struggled all afternoon to make it stick and when his chance came his effort lacked conviction.
MALLIK WILKS N/A
Barely touched it before hobbling off after just 13 minutes.
SUBS USED
ALFIE MAY 6
Called upon early to replace Wilks but remained on the fringe of the game.
MATTY BLAIR 6
Got stuck in but wasn’t able to run at Wimbledon’s backline.
TOMMY ROWE 7
Showed his class during his brief cameo and capped it off with an excellent matchwinning strike.
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Shaun Cummings, J Anderson, Alfie Beestin.
AFC WIMBLEDON
McDonnell, Nightingale, Oshilaja, McDonald, Purrington, Wagstaff, Pinnock (Barcham 69), Trotter, Soares, Wordsworth (Jervis 80), Appiah (Pigott 72). Subs not used: King, Thomas, Hartigan, Sibbick.