Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ victory over MK Dons

The Star’s Paul Goodwin assesses the individual performances in Doncaster Rovers’ 2-1 win over MK Dons.

IAN LAWLOR 9

Made several important stops in the first half to keep the game alive and produced his best save in the second half to deny Agard.

NIALL MASON 7

Took a little time for him to feel his way into the game but offered good composure on the ball.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Lacked the sort of conviction and authority he has shown on a regular basis this season.

ANDY BUTLER 6

The back four as a whole was jittery and even Butler looked nervous at times.

TYLER GARRATT 5

Handed an opportunity to impress at left back but failed to really grab it with both hands. His distribution needs to improve.

RODNEY KONGOLO 4

He was at fault for Aneke’s goal and never really got into the game before being hooked at half time.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

He was the only one in the first half to find another red and white shirt with any regularity.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Gave a decent account of himself on his return to the team and also provided a goal threat from midfield.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Battled hard again, this time on the left side of the diamond, but was given very little time on the ball.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Put himself about in typical fashion and claimed his seventh goal of the season - but did he touch it?

JAMES COPPINGER 7

His performance went up a notch as Rovers clicked into gear in the second half.

SUBS

ALFIE BEESTIN 8

The young lad changed the game with a fearless, dynamic display and two assists. Is he the answer up front?

MATTY BLAIR 7

There might not be a more popular goal scored at the Keepmoat this season. Took it very well.

MATHIEU BAUDRY n/a

Came on at the death to waste some time.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Harry Toffolo, Issam Ben Khemis, Liam Mandeville.

MK DONS

Lee Nicholls 6, George Williams 6, Scott Wootton 6, Ethan Ebanks-Landell 7, Scott Golbourne 6, Alex Gilbey 7, Conor McGrandles 6 (Nesbitt 79), Ed Upson 6 (Ryan Seager 73), Peter Pawlett 6, Chuks Aneke 7, Kieran Agard 6 (Brandon Thomas-Asante 73). Subs not used: Joe Walsh, Gboly Ariyibi, Wieger Sietsma, Callum Brittain.

REFEREE

EDDIE ILDERTON (TYNE & WEAR)

ATTENDANCE

7,743