Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ impressive FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United

The Star’s Paul Goodwin gives his player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ emphatic 3-0 FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United.

IAN LAWLOR 7

Confident and commanding display. Made an important save from Morris and an impressive one to keep out Goode later on.

NIALL MASON 8

Did not put a foot wrong and made a vital goalline clearance.

JOE WRIGHT 7

More than played his part in a committed and composed defensive performance from the team as a whole.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Another impressive afternoon’s work. Relished the physical battle and imposed himself.

TYLER GARRATT 6

A steady but unspectacular performance. Replaced by Toffolo when Scunthorpe started to get on top after the break.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Classy and combative display in the midfield holding role. Composed in possession and very astute positionally.

MATTY BLAIR 8

Started the game brilliantly and a full-blooded tackle of his arguably set the tempo. Fingers crossed on his calf strain - because he looked back to his best.

TOMMY ROWE 8

Scored two very timely goals - both the result of persistence - and stood up to be counted in the midfield battle.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Bishop left one on him in the first half but despite the physical stuff he buzzed about and laid on Mandeville’s goal.

ALFIE BEESTIN 7

Showed one or two flashes of his undoubted talent and linked up well with Marquis.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

Tireless display. His harrying and pressing, in the 90th minute, led to Mandeville’s goal.

SUBS

RODNEY KONGOLO 6

Played a key role in the build-up to Rowe’s second.

HARRY TOFFOLO 6

His introduction seemed to quieten Duane Holmes.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Looks full of confidence right now. Excellent finish for his goal.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Mathieu Baudry, Issam Ben Khemis.

SCUNTHORPE

Matt Gilks 5, Duane Holmes 7, Rory McArdle 6, Cameron Burgess 6, Murray Wallace 6, Neal Bishop 6, Andrew Crofts 6 (Charlie Goode 75), Josh Morris 6, Hakeeb Adelukan 6 (Kevin van Veen 75), Paddy Madden 6, Tom Hopper 5 (Simon Church 75). Subs not used: Rory Watson, Conor Townsend, Clayton Lewis, Levi Sutton.