Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup defeat to Rochdale

The Star’s Paul Goodwin assesses the individual performances from today’s FA Cup third round tie.

IAN LAWLOR 7

Confident display. Dealt well with crosses and punched with conviction. Could not be blamed for the goal.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Made a few trademark forward runs but his attacking influence was limited from right back.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Not at his best defensively or with the ball at his feet.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Had a difficult afternoon up against Andrew.

NIALL MASON 4

Looked uncomfortable at left back from the outset and struggled to contain Cannon. Improved in the second half.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Knitted play together but was unable to really stamp his authority on the game.

RODNEY KONGOLO 8

Excellent performance. Found space in a congested midfield and provided a constant outlet with his running.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Showed good composure on the ball, made a few things happen but missed a good chance late on.

ALFIE BEESTIN 6

Showed a couple of lovely flashes of skill but was guilty of missing the best chance of the game.

ALFIE MAY 5

Worked hard in typical fashion but remained on the fringe of the game and barely got a sight of goal.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Lacked the intensity of recent displays. Unlucky to see an effort come back off the post.

SUBS USED

JAMES COPPINGER 6

For Beestin 64: Tried his best to make a difference, without much luck.

TYLER GARRATT 5

For Mason, 79: Gave the team better balance.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

For May, 88: Came on too late to make an impact.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Joe Wright, Issam Ben Khemis.

ROCHDALE

Josh Lillis 7, Jimmy McNulty 6, Donervon Daniels 7, Kgosi Ntlhe 7, Andrew Cannon 7 (Harrison McGahey 90), Mark Kitching 6, Joe Bunney 7 (Jordan Williams 69, 6), Daniel Adshead 7 (Keith Keane 64, 6), Matthew Done 7, Ian Henderson 6, Calvin Andrew 8. Subs not used: Brendan Moore, Oliver Rathbone, Joseph Thompson, Bradden Inman.

REFEREE

ANDY WOOLMER 4

ATTENDANCE

4,543 (574 away)