Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ draw with Plymouth Argyle

The Star’s Paul Goodwin runs the rule over Doncaster Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Hit and miss. Some poor distribution put his team under pressure following the restart but made vital save late on from Sarcevic.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Concentrated on his defensive duties and also made a few inroads going forward. Important goalline clearance to deny Bradley.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 7

Raised his game from last weekend. More composed in possession.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Another good display from the club captain. Appeared to be fouled in the build-up to the equaliser.

NIALL MASON 6

Much better performance at left back than his below par showing against Rochdale. Limited going forward though.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Needed an audible kick up the backside from Ferguson in the first half but was typically neat and tidy on the ball.

RODNEY KONGOLO 7

Followed up his man of the match display last week with another determined and dynamic display. Unlucky to be taken off.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Good assist and busy in midfield. Faded when switched to left wing back.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Displayed his full range of passing but his influence on the game waned during the second half.

ALFIE BEESTIN 7

Kept hold of the ball expertly and took his goal superbly. Tired in the second period.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Worked his socks off again but his one-on-one miss highlighted a lack of confidence in front of goal.

SUBS USED

BEN WHITEMAN 5

For Kongolo, 65: Came on to a great reception but struggled to make an impact.

ALFIE MAY 4

For Beestin, 65: Strangely poor. Did very little right and was fortunate not to be subbed.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Joe Wright, Issam Ben Khemis, Liam Mandeville.

PLYMOUTH

Remi Matthews 6, Oscar Threlkeld 6, Ryan Edwards 7, Sonny Bradley 7, Gary Sawyer 7, David Fox 7, Jamie Ness 6, Antoni Sarcevic 7, Graham Carey 7, Ruben Lameiras 7 (Lionel Ainsworth 71, 6), Ryan Taylor 6. Subs not used: Michael Cooper, Gary Miller, Yann Songo’o, Jake Jervis, Joel Grant, Gregg Wylde.

REFEREE

ANDY HAINE 2

ATTENDANCE

7,494 (631 away)