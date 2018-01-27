Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers’ unbeaten run is ended by Bristol Rovers

Have your say

The Star’s Paul Goodwin analyses Doncaster Rovers’ 3-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

IAN LAWLOR 8

Made a couple of excellent saves when the game was still very much in the balance.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Did brilliantly to set up the goal but blotted his copybook by missing a second half sitter.

JOE WRIGHT n/a

You just couldn’t make it up. Facing two to three months out with broken ribs.

CRAIG ALCOCK 6

Tried his best to marshal Rovers’ patched up backline but understandably looked short on match sharpness.

TYLER GARRATT 6

Unconvincing as a left-sided centre back. His poor defensive header after the restart got the Pirates’ tails up.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

Displayed a good range of passing and tried his luck from distance several times.

RODNEY KONGOLO 5

He blows hot and cold this lad. Gave the ball away too much and struggled to find space to run at the opposition.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Got through some good work and also did his best to protect Garratt.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Quiet by his high standards.

ALFIE BEESTIN 7

He keeps wanting the ball and threatening to make things happen.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Put in another shift and, much to his relief, broke his goal drought with an instinctive finish.

SUBS USED

NIALL MASON 6

For Wright, 19: Looks a little nervy at the moment.

ALFIE MAY 5

For Kongolo, 75: Struggled to get into the game.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

For Coppinger, 80: Another who went down claiming a penalty.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Reece Fielding, Jordan Houghton.

BRISTOL ROVERS

Adam Smith 6, Joe Partington 6 (Lee Brown 64, 6), Ryan Sweeney 6, Tom Broadbent 6, Mark Bola 6, Chris Lines 7 (Rollin Menayese 68, 6), Liam Sercombe 7, Ollie Clarke 7, Stuart Sinclair 7, Rory Gaffney 7, Ellis Harrison 8 (Tom Nichols 90). Subs: Sam Slocombe, Dominic Telford, Bernard Mensah, Byron Moore.

REFEREE

Darren Bond 4

ATTENDANCE

8,021 (693)