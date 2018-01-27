Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers’ unbeaten run is ended by Bristol Rovers

The Star’s Paul Goodwin analyses Doncaster Rovers’ 3-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.
IAN LAWLOR 8
Made a couple of excellent saves when the game was still very much in the balance.
MATTY BLAIR 6
Did brilliantly to set up the goal but blotted his copybook by missing a second half sitter.
JOE WRIGHT n/a
You just couldn’t make it up. Facing two to three months out with broken ribs.
CRAIG ALCOCK 6
Tried his best to marshal Rovers’ patched up backline but understandably looked short on match sharpness.
TYLER GARRATT 6
Unconvincing as a left-sided centre back. His poor defensive header after the restart got the Pirates’ tails up.
BEN WHITEMAN 7
Displayed a good range of passing and tried his luck from distance several times.
RODNEY KONGOLO 5
He blows hot and cold this lad. Gave the ball away too much and struggled to find space to run at the opposition.
TOMMY ROWE 7
Got through some good work and also did his best to protect Garratt.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Quiet by his high standards.
ALFIE BEESTIN 7
He keeps wanting the ball and threatening to make things happen.
JOHN MARQUIS 7
Put in another shift and, much to his relief, broke his goal drought with an instinctive finish.
SUBS USED
NIALL MASON 6
For Wright, 19: Looks a little nervy at the moment.
ALFIE MAY 5
For Kongolo, 75: Struggled to get into the game.
LIAM MANDEVILLE 5
For Coppinger, 80: Another who went down claiming a penalty.
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Reece Fielding, Jordan Houghton.
BRISTOL ROVERS
Adam Smith 6, Joe Partington 6 (Lee Brown 64, 6), Ryan Sweeney 6, Tom Broadbent 6, Mark Bola 6, Chris Lines 7 (Rollin Menayese 68, 6), Liam Sercombe 7, Ollie Clarke 7, Stuart Sinclair 7, Rory Gaffney 7, Ellis Harrison 8 (Tom Nichols 90). Subs: Sam Slocombe, Dominic Telford, Bernard Mensah, Byron Moore.
REFEREE
Darren Bond 4
ATTENDANCE
8,021 (693)