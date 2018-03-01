Pitch inspection planned for Doncaster Rovers v Bury | Darren Ferguson keen on ‘quick decision’

Darren Ferguson is keen on a quick decision on whether this weekend’s League One clash at home to Bury goes ahead.

Rovers say they are doing all they can to make sure the game is played.

Club staff will begin to clear the Keepmoat Stadium pitch of snow first thing on Friday morning ahead of an initial pitch inspection.

However, officials will also take into account the ground’s surrounding areas and the wider transport network - with temperatures unlikely to improve before 3pm on Saturday.

“You’d have to say it’s a doubt,” said Darren Ferguson at the club’s snowbound Cantley Park training base.

“The problem we’ve got is the temperature is not rising. You would have to say it’s a big, big doubt.

“If it’s like this tomorrow we’ll probably get someone in to have a look at it and common sense will have to prevail. It’s looking doubtful I have to say.”

He added: “I think it’s fair to say we probably want a quick decision tomorrow in terms of what we’re doing and whether the game’s going to be on or not.”

Rovers preparations, unsurprisingly, have been hampered by the weather.

“We got them in the gym today and did as much as we can with them,” said Ferguson. “Tomorrow, depending on what we hear from the ground, we’ll try and clear some of the [training] pitch and get the ball at the players’ feet.

“It’s going to be hard to do any real tactical work but we can do that on the tactical board and in the video room.

“The biggest problem is that five or six players have not got in today. That was always going to be a problem. I made it clear if there was any danger coming in then forget it. Obviously the welfare of the players and everyone else is paramount, above everything else.

“We’ll just try and do what we can [in terms of preparation]. Most of it will be inside. The fitness guys have got it as close to what we’d normally do two days before a game.

“They did a spinnning class at Nuffield and some work in the gym here. They’ve done a fair bit. We’ll just have to see what tomorrow brings.”