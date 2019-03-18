Niall Mason sacked by Doncaster Rovers

Niall Mason has had his contract terminated by Doncaster Rovers for gross misconduct in the aftermath of his conviction for sexual assault.

A short statement released by the club read: “Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club.

“Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court.”

The 22-year-old entered a guilty plea in court in January on a charge of sexual assault following an incident at a Bawtry bar last year.

Mason was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years and placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years.

He was also immediately suspended by Rovers following his conviction.

The process of an employment tribunal began on February 8 and ultimately resulted with Mason’s dismissal on grounds of gross misconduct.

It is understood the lengthy time between his suspension and confirmation of his sacking was purely due to procedure, with Mason given the right to appeal the club’s decision – something he initially did but then withdrew.

He was also understood to be considering contesting the events of his trial.

Rovers confirmed in a statement following his date in court that Mason had consistently protested his innocence following the incident last February and only changed stance immediately prior to the hearing where he pleaded guilty.

Mason’s sacking ends a period at Rovers which began in August 2016, initially as a loan from Aston Villa before being made permanent at the end of the 16/17 season.

He leaves having made 120 appearances, scoring three goals.

Prior to a toe injury in early December, the full back had been one of Rovers’ top performers this season and had look destined to receive the offer of a new contract with his latest deal due to expire in the summer.