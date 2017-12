Have your say

Rovers conceded in stoppage time to suffer a heartbreaking defeat at Oxford United.

Josh Ruffels slammed in a low shot from 25 yards in the sixth minute of added time to secure a scantly-deserved win for the hosts.

Rovers had dominated proceedings in the second half and looked to have enjoyed a piece of justice when Ian Lawlor saved Jack Payne's dubiously awarded penalty.

More to follow