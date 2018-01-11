Jordan Houghton discusses potential summer move to Doncaster Rovers and prospect of leaving Chelsea

Jordan Houghton insists he has not ruled out the possibility of a permanent switch to Doncaster Rovers despite rejecting personal terms offered by the club last week.

Houghton remains on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season after talks with the midfielder broke down. Rovers had agreed a deal with the Premier League giants for a permanent signing.

The 22-year-old said his decision was motivated by not wanting to rush into finalising his future away from a club he has been attached to for almost 15 years.

And he will use the final few months of the campaign to ponder his next step.

“It’s a massive thing for me,” Houghton said of his next move.

“When you go out on loan, it’s easy to say yes or no.

“A permanent deal is different.

“I’d have to move up here permanently so it’s a big commitment.

“It’s something I’m willing to do but something I didn’t want to rush into in two or three days.

“I wanted to think about it and make sure everything is right.”

Undoubtedly, selecting his next permanent home will be a major step for Houghton.

Not only is it about leaving behind a club where he has enjoyed relative security since his childhood, it is also about saying goodbye to the dream of playing in the first team of one of the Premier League’s biggest hitters.

And he says coming to terms with that involves feeling plenty of disappointment.

“Any person that’s been there from the age I was, as eight-year-old or even earlier with my first session, you’re going to be disappointed,” he said.

“Everyone wants to go through the ranks and break into the first team.

“I think when you start to go on that loan process, your hopes dwindle out.

“Everyone wants to come back and get in the first team but I think I’m realistic. There’s world class players there and you have to be something pretty special to get in there.

“I’ve been happy with my time there and I know the time is coming to an end shortly.

“I’m happy to find a home afterwards, kick on and push to where I want to be.”

With Rovers one option in Houghton’s mind heading into the summer, he admits the final league placing of Darren Ferguson’s side will have an influence over his decision.

But he says they are more than capable of fighting at the right end of League One by the end of the campaign.

He said: “I suppose it will have a bit of an influence on my thought process.

“I think we’re in a good place at the moment.

“I think we’ve put a good run together and I’ve got full confidence to finish high up the table.

“I’ve signed up for another six months here to push for the play-offs. I want to be playing in those big games and I don’t see any reason why we can’t do that.”