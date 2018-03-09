Joe Wright explains why Doncaster Rovers remains the best place for him

Defender Joe Wright says staying under the tutelage of Darren Ferguson is the main reason why Doncaster Rovers remains the best place for him.

The 23-year-old’s contract will now run until the summer of 2019 after Rovers took up an option to extend his current deal.

As one of Doncaster’s most consistent performers this season, Wright’s stock has risen and he is unlikely to have been short of offers had his contract expired this summer.

But the former Wales Under 21 centre back, who is set to return to the starting line-up at Southend United tomorrow, is delighted to remain at the Keepmoat Stadium - despite finding himself on the bench more often since Christmas.

“I think the manager, really,” said Wright, when The Star asked him why Rovers is still the right place for him.

“He’s shown a lot of faith in me.

“And he’s shown a lot of faith in other young players like Niall [Mason], Jordan [Houghton], Ben [Whiteman].

“He does show that he is willing to play young players if he feels they are good enough.

“That’s been very good for my development.

“We all have a good relationship with the gaffer.” he added. “He is a person you can approach.

“I did that quite a bit last season and he was very good with me. He just told me to knuckle down and eventually I’ll get my chance.

“It’s down to myself to make sure that I take that chance and stay in the team.”

Following last weekend’s weather enforced break, Rovers head to Roots Hall positioned six places and five points clear of the League One drop zone. Three more wins would take them onto 51 points.

“Obviously we didn’t want to be in this position at the start of the season,” said Wright.

“But we are a very young team and it’s about getting used to the league and developing as a team and learning from our mistakes.

“Next year I think that’s something we will do.”

“If you look at all the games we’ve played this season - bar maybe two or three - it’s been maybe a goal in it.

“It’s just those fine margins we need to tweak and that could help us push towards the play-offs next season.”