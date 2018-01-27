How will Doncaster Rovers compensate for loss of ‘talker’ Andy Butler?

Have your say

Darren Ferguson says Doncaster Rovers’ players have a collective responsibility to counteract the untimely loss of defensive duo Andy Butler and Mathieu Baudry.

Club captain Butler is one of the most vocal players on the pitch and his talking and organisational skills, as well as his consistent performances, have helped Rovers keep things tight at the back this season.

His knee ligament injury was this week compounded by a hamstring problem for Baudry, another senior professional with leadership credentials.

Joe Wright is expected to partner Craig Alcock at centre back for today’s visit of Bristol Rovers to the Keepmoat Stadium.

But Ferguson says the onus for talking and organising is not just on those two.

“I think there’s a few of them,” he said.

“I was disappointed with the team as a whole and some individual performances on Tuesday night. Some of them need to better than what they’ve shown there.

“People need to take the responsibility and talk.

“Joe Wright is not bad. Craig Alcock is quite a good talker. And there’s people like Tommy Rowe, that will have to do it.

“John Marquis is good. He’s more of a bawler isn’t he!

“People like Alfie Beestin you wouldn’t expect that from him, he’s maybe not got the personality about him just yet.

“But others will have to step up. It’s a big part of the game.”