Ben Whiteman struck a 94th minute equalise to earn Rovers a much-deserved point at Peterborough United.

Rovers had dominated possession and territory after falling behind to Danny Lloyd's 14th minute strike.

But they struggled to break down resolute Posh, who looked dangerous on the counterattack.

Just when it appeared as though Rovers would end the festive period on a sour note, Whiteman charged in to slam home from ten yards after Alfie May's shot was blocked by Steven Taylor.

