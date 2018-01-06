‘Fearless’ Doncaster Rovers want another crack at Premier League opposition in FA Cup - Craig Alcock

The incentive of another plum tie against Premier League opposition will drive Doncaster Rovers on against Rochdale today.

Rovers got a taste of the high life at Arsenal in this season’s Carabao Cup.

And forgotten man Craig Alcock says the squad would love another crack at a top flight side - preferably at a packed Keepmoat Stadium - if they can negotiate this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie.

“I think the young lads have got the nothing to fear mentality when it comes to the cup competitions, it’s another game and a great opportunity for us to progress,” said Alcock. “In my first season here we played Stoke and the atmosphere was unbelievable - so we’re looking for something similar to that.

“The Arsenal game has given all the lads a taste for what’s out there and we showed that night that we can handle the pressure of a big occasion.”

Rovers beat Dale 2-0 last Friday.

“The league game won’t have too much of an impact on the cup tie as the two games will be slightly different in terms of tactics and personnel,” said Alcock.

“We just want to get through the tie and get ourselves in the hat for the next round as you never know who you’re going to come up against.”