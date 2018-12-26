Doncaster Rovers will not pursue loan extension for Peterborough’s Jermaine Anderson

Doncaster Rovers will not look to extend the loan of Peterborough United’s Jermaine Anderson, Grant McCann has revealed

Anderson’s loan from London Road is due to expire on January 2 but McCann has opted against requesting it to be extended until the end of the season after declaring himself disappointed with the midfielder's lack of fight in the later stages of his time at the Keepmoat.

“Jermaine needs to play football,” McCann said.

“I didn’t bring him to the Fleetwood game because it wouldn’t have been fair if he wasn’t even on the bench.

“As it was he probably would have been on the bench with Matty Blair being ill overnight.

“But Jermaine needs to play. I’ve had a conversation with him and his agent and he’ll probably look to go and get games somewhere else.”

Anderson has not been on the bench for the last two Rovers games despite being fit.

His last appearance came in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Notts County – a game which he started but was taken off at half time.

In total he has made 11 appearances for Rovers, scoring in the win at Rochdale in October. He has managed only two starts in the league.

“Jermaine was brought in because we had injuries,” McCann said.

“He had his opportunities. He looked good for the first two or three months.

“And then I feel as though he lost his fight a little bit, to try to fight with Ali Crawford, Ben Whiteman, Matty Blair, Herbie Kane and Tommy Rowe when he came back.

“I felt as if he lost that fight but it happens.

“He’s a young kid and he’ll learn from it.”

McCann had worked with Anderson at Peterborough in his previous job but a spate of injuries blighted the 22-year-old’s time after breaking through as a promising youngster.