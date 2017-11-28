Doncaster Rovers: What’s it like to be Alfie Beestin right now?

Have your say

Down-to-earth Alfie Beestin is not about to let his game-changing display against MK Dons go to his head.

But the 20-year-old forward - plucked from relative obscurity by Doncaster Rovers last year - has told boss Darren Ferguson he is ready to play a more prominent role in the first team.

Beestin will get the chance to build on his impressive cameo at Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening - and he should be bursting with confidence.

Two years ago he was turning out for Tadcaster Albion in the Northern Counties East League. So what’s it like to be Alfie Beestin right now?

“I’m just a normal lad,” he smiled.

“I’ve had quite a few people messaging me on Twitter saying I changed the game on Saturday and praising me.

“Obviously it’s really nice but I’ve just got to get on with it.

“It’s gone now, I’ve just got to keep working hard.

“I think I’ve been ready for a while now but you’ve got to wait for your chance,” he added.

“There’s obviously some great players at the club in the positions I play.

“James Coppinger is a legend here so it’s obviously very hard to fight with him for a place.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard. I felt like I took my chance on Saturday so hopefully I’ll get a few more chances.”

Beestin, who hails from Leeds and is a graduate of the i2i Football Academy, admits adapting to a professional environment has not been plain sailing.

But he says he is now reaping the rewards of it.

“It’s been the best period of my life. Everyone wants to be a footballer,” he said.

“At the start I thought I did well but then I think it sort of took its toll on me.

“When I first started I wasn’t really used to training every day so it was pretty hard.

“But I got used to it and I’ve been working hard in the gym. I feel a lot stronger. Physically I think I’ve come a long way.

“I know that I’m a good player technically. The gaffer and Strachs have helped me improve technically as well.

“Over the past 18 months I’ve improved a lot and I think I’ve shown that.”

Rovers successfully negotiated their way out of their Checkatrade Trophy group and Beestin is keen to remain on the road to Wembley this evening.

“The Checkatrade Trophy’s not for everyone but I really enjoy it because all the young lads get a good chance,” he said.

“It gives lads like me a chance to get into the first team. These games have helped me out a lot.

“I got my first goal in the Checkatrade and that was a big thing for me.

“It’s a chance to go to Wembley and everyone wants to go to Wembley.

“I think we’ll put a strong team out at Rochdale and I think we’ll do well.”