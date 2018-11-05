Doncaster Rovers: What Herbie Kane thinks is missing from his game

Have your say

He may have made a superb impression since joining Doncaster Rovers but Herbie Kane is still looking to add more to his game – starting with goals.

The Liverpool loanee has yet to score so far during his spell with Rovers and missed a glorious chance to do so early in Saturday’s defeat against Charlton Athletic.

As Rovers look to shake off their current disappointing run of form, all-action midfielder Kane believes he can add to the side’s goal threat.

“I feel like I’ve been doing all right so far and obviously I’ve been working hard,” he said.

“Hopefully I can bring goals to the team.

“I know I can, I’m just waiting for them to come.

“We need to start winning, I’m a winner.

“I know I’ve got goals in me and hopefully I can start helping the team win.”

Kane’s form and contribution to the team have been consistent throughout the campaign and even through the recent downturn in results which has seen Rovers lose five of their last seven league matches.

The 19-year-old believes individual mistakes have been costly but also feels that good fortune has evaded them over the last few weeks.

“I think it’s a bit of concentration and focus,” he said.

“But we have got that in the group.

“I think it comes down to a bit of luck. We haven;t had much luck recently but I think it's going to come.

“Hopefully we can get back to winning ways.”