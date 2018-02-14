Doncaster Rovers: What disappointed Darren Ferguson most about awful Walsall defeat and what did he say about comparisons with win-less run in 2016?

Darren Ferguson admits he understands why fears may be growing that Doncaster Rovers could be dragged into another League One relegation fight.

But the Rovers boss insists he remains confident that his side will steer themselves away from trouble.

An horrendous 4-2 defeat at Walsall on Tuesday night saw Rovers slip just five points clear of the relegation zone.

And the start to 2018 has clear similarities with the campaign two years prior, which ultimately saw Rovers drop into League Two.

But Ferguson believes his side have shown enough battle in recent performances - last night apart - to suggest they are capable of staying out of danger.

“I think the obvious thing for people to say is that it could be a repeat of what happened two years ago,” he told The Star.

“We’ve not won this year. We’ve not won in eight league games now.

“The simple answer to that is we need to win our next game. And if we don’t, we need to win the next one after that.

“There are certain ways in how you set up and how you win games.

“We have to compete, we have to win the second balls, we have to run more than the opposition, we’ve got to do the basics.

“Walsall were comfortably ahead of us at all that. That was what was most disappointing.

“If we do all that, and get back to a level of performance that’s better than what it has of late, then I think we’ll start winning games again.

“I’m confident of that and I wouldn’t lose that confidence.

“Certainly changes need to be made on Saturday. There’s no doubt about that.”