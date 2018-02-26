Doncaster Rovers: We will bounce back insists emphatic Tommy Rowe

Have your say

Tommy Rowe insists Doncaster Rovers have a strong track record of bouncing back from disappointing defeats in strong fashion.

Knowing full well that Rovers need a reaction following their injury time heartbreak at Rotherham United, midfielder Rowe says he expects just that when they host struggling Bury this weekend.

Rovers turned in an awful performance at Walsall earlier this month, losing 4-2, but responded with a 3-0 demolition of Fleetwood Town a few days later.

“As we showed after the Walsall game, we do react well to these type of defeats,” Rowe told The Star.

“Especially in the manner we lost this one, we fully intend to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible and move onto the next game.

“It’s natural to be devastated after a loss like that.

“We didn’t see it coming. No one saw it coming.

“But you’ve got to pick yourselves up quickly.

“We always analyse it and it’s to look at the positives and negatives.

“We’ve got to learn from it. We can’t dismiss it.

“There’s another game coming up quickly - that is what this league is all about.

“There’s 11 games to go and we’re in a good position for us to push on.

“Let’s get that reaction next week and see where it leaves us.”

Rovers have not suffered back-to-back defeats in the league since September.