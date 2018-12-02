Doncaster Rovers: We’ve had our wake-up call says Andy Butler

Have your say

Andy Butler believes being taken to a replay by non-league Chorley was the wake-up call the Doncaster Rovers squad needed to reignite their campaign.

Rovers collected their fourth win in five games on Saturday as they triumphed 2-0 at Charlton Athletic to reach the FA Cup third round.

Butler scored his 50th career goal to put Rovers ahead before claiming the assist as John Marquis scored the second.

And the Doncaster-born defender says the side’s current good run is largely due to belief being back in the side, something which was built in the aftermath of the draw with Chorley.

“I think the Chorley game in the first round of the FA Cup was a kick up the backside,” Butler said. “We went 2-2 there, then played Wimbledon and then Chorley in the replay and we’ve kicked on.

“That replay gave everyone that freedom to play.

“We scored seven goals and it let the shackles off a few players.

“I think they started believing in themselves again.

“A few results can knock your confidence a little bit, but now we can just keep building on momentum and keep winning, picking up clean sheets.

“It breeds confidence around the place and it's a good place to be again.”

Butler has backed Rovers to continue their impressive run of form, starting next weekend against a Bristol Rovers side that have lost their last five matches.

And he says the whole camp is now eagerly anticipating upcoming matches.

“We've got some good games coming up now at Bristol Rovers and the local derby with Scunthorpe,” he said. “We run into the Christmas period and it's a big time for us.

“I'm looking forward to those games coming up.

“It's going to be tough but everyone is going to really look forward to it.”

